One Year Ago, highly anticipated Panthers’ Headquarters comes to a halt

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A year ago this week Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced the pausing of construction on the world class $800 million Panthers Headquarters ending the relationship with the City of Rock Hill. Click video to see the year in review.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment saying in a statement, “Our partners have been unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure. Given the economic realities, the difficult but prudent decision has been made to pause the project. The ongoing work will continue with our partners to find an economically acceptable solution for all parties to continue this project in Rock Hill.”

Below are links from CN2 coverage from the first announcement to a simple $1 bill to tear it all down.

Related Links: