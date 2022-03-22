York Co. Council Votes 4-3 to Offer “Alternative Financial Package” for Panthers Facility in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After nearly three hours in executive session Monday night, York County council members voted 4 to 3 to pass a resolution to offer an “alternative financial package” to Tepper Sports and Entertainment in hopes the Carolina Panthers will resume work on the $800 million dollar project in Rock Hill.

The proposed package would offer a different way to finance the infrastructure on the site according to York County councilman William Bump Roddey.

“What it does is there’s no borrowing of 225 million in bonds, it’s straight now credit, the developer, Tepper Sports and Entertainment will pay for the infrastructure out of their pockets and we will basically give them credit each year as if they were paying taxes back, crediting them back for the cost that they will put in the ground for infrastructure”, says Roddey.

Roddey says Tepper Sports and Entertainment, plus the city have to agree for the proposed package to become official.

“We did out part. That was to come here tonight to put something on the table for the city to consider and the Panthers to consider” says Roddey.

This comes after Tepper Sports and Entertainment announced it was pausing construction on the training facility because the city of Rock Hill was unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure.

This also goes back to a letter sent to County officials in May 2021 from the Carolina Panthers asking for their assistance because the 225 million dollars in infrastructure bonds had not been secured at that time.

During the city of Rock Hill council meeting this past Monday, March 14th, Mayor Gettys took the opportunity to shed more light on the situation saying, “I think its important while we are here so the people of Rock Hill can hear the facts. This is a complicated project and there is always risk for failure with this type of large undertaking. This city council and management team do everything to exercise our best efforts to bring the bonds to market. Short of risking the city’s credit rating.”

Getty’s saying, “any indication by the Panthers that the City of Rock Hill did not do its absolute and professional best, is not true, facts are stubborn things.”

City leaders also said in that meeting it was just two weeks away from issuing the debt when they found out the Panthers asked them to stop and indicated they wanted to try addition things to get the debt issued.

The resolution was not on the council agenda for Monday night.

Along with Roddey, councilman Brandon Guffey, Joel Hamilton and councilwoman, Allison Love voted in favor of the resolution.

York County chairwoman, Christi Cox along with councilman Robert Winkler and Tom Audette voted no.

Check back for updates on this developing story.