New role at PMC set to help patients navigate cardiac care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center Rock Hill has named Jenifer Laws the new nurse coordinator for its Structural Heart Program.

In the interview above, Laws sits down with CN2’s Renee O’Neil to explain more of her vital role to help patients.

More info below from Piedmont Medical Center:

In this newly created role, Laws will focus on guiding patients receiving transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) or implantation of the Watchman device throughout their treatment. She will help coordinate pre- and post-op appointments, serve as the point of contact for both patients and referring providers, and help patients with insurance and other needs. Additionally, she will help educate the community about the benefits of these minimally invasive cardiac procedures.

Structural heart disease is caused by an abnormality or defect in one of the components of the heart, such as a valve, chamber, or artery. The hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center is staffed by a team of experienced cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, and nurses.

“The new Structural Heart Program nurse coordinator position fulfills a critical role in helping ensure that our patients receive seamless, high-quality cardiac care,” said Tara Box, director of cardiovascular services at Piedmont Medical Center. “Jenifer brings more than 24 years of clinical practice as an RN to this new role. Her unique blend of hands-on skills and advanced experience in cardiology, electrophysiology, wound care, and community health education will be a great asset to both our patients and our clinical team.”

“The appointment of Jenifer as the new nurse coordinator is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthen and expand our Structural Heart Program,” said Teresa Urquhart, Market CEO for Piedmont Medical Center. “This is in addition to the investments we made last year in innovative, minimally invasive technologies and procedures, which serve as a strong foundation for the continued growth and success of the program in 2024 and beyond.”

Laws comes to Piedmont Medical Center from Atrium Health, Sanger Heart & Vascular in Charlotte, NC, where she worked as a registered nurse in the electrophysiology department for the last two and a half years. Prior to that, while living in Greenville, SC, Laws took an opportunity to work with the American Heart Association’s “Jump Rope for Heart” program, providing heart healthy education to school-age children for the Upstate. Her passion for caring for people extended into home care, where she worked first as an RN case manager, then in staff quality and development as a performance coach with Interim HealthCare of the Upstate in Greenville, SC.

She earned her Associate of Science degree in Nursing at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst.