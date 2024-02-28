Fort Mill School District Students Dive into Future of Medicine with Hands-On Experience in Advanced Surgical Technology

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In preparation for the workforce demands of the future, students in the Fort Mill School District are immersing themselves in the world of advanced medical technology.

Engineering students from Nation Ford, Catawba Ridge, and Fort Mill High Schools recently had the unique opportunity to attend a medical presentation at Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Piedmont Medical Center’s state-of-the-art MAKO Smart-Robotic device, valued at nearly one million dollars.

This cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the field of surgery, particularly in the realm of knee replacements.

The device generates patient-specific 3-D models, aiding doctors in meticulously planning and executing surgical procedures.

During the presentation, students were given a comprehensive demonstration of the MAKO Smart-Robotic device.

A physician elucidated its functionality, explaining that the Mako machine utilizes a model of a patient’s knee joint and establishes programmed stop points.

These features assist surgeons in precisely navigating the bone-cutting process during surgery.

Medical professionals at Piedmont express their aspiration that such demonstrations will kindle a heightened interest in the medical field among the younger generation.

According to health leaders, Piedmont hospitals currently boast a total of five robotic systems, with three dedicated to general surgeries and one specializing in spinal procedures.

These advancements signify a significant stride in the integration of technology within the healthcare sector, as well as a promising avenue for the future workforce in the medical field.