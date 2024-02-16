Historic Brattonsville gives closer look at African American history with ‘By Way of the Back Door’ event

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Historic Brattonsville continues to celebrate Black History Month with the “By Way of the Back Door” event happening each Saturday in the month of February.

The event is a living history program that gives visitors a closer look at the way of life for the enslaved community who endured on the Bratton Plantation and their journey to freedom.

Two more presentations are set to take place before the end of the month, a focus on agriculture set for February 17th and a look at arts and cultural contributions on February 24th. Black history site tours will also be available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for each event day.

More information on “By Way of the Back Door” can be found at chmuseums.org. Tickets can be bought at the door with prices set at $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth, and Free for CHM Members & children under the age of three.