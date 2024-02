ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Rock Hill native, artist, producer, and singer, Rudy Currence is holding a concert series, Red Hearts and Roses.

Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia as just some of the stops along the tour!

In the video above, Currence stopped by the CN2 Today studio to catch up with CN2’s Renee O’Neil. He gives us a sneak peek of his concert!

Get tickets here: www.rudycurrence.com