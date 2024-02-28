Parents who lost a child to fentanyl poisoning fight for tougher laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Parents from across the Tri-County and beyond taking a stand at South Carolina’s State House on Tuesday urging law makers to pass a drug induced homicide bill.

A law that could hold drug dealers accountable for selling illegal fentanyl that takes the life of someone.

CN2 Renee O’Neil spent the day in Columbia, speaking to families who say they are not giving up.

There are currently two bills, for drug induced homicide. One is in the Senate and one in the House.

In the bills, an offender convicted must be behind bars not more than 30 years.

Representative Tommy Pope is the sponsor of House bill 3476. He says currently the Senate bill is making movement as its passed the Senate and is currently in the House Judiciary.