It is a real full circle moment for CN2's Laurabree Monday's television career. First job, Lubbock, Texas. It was a big story.

A drunk driver leaving a fraternity party at Texas Tech University hit a house with child sleeping in a bunk bed. More than 2 decades later, that young girl who is now a mom and wife sent an email hoping to track Laurabree down.

