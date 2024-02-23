Savory Scoop at The Clover Harvest!

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Clover Harvest in Clover is coming up on its one year anniversary and the owners say the community has exceeded all expectations, supporting them throughout the last year.

The farm to table concept restaurant is one to check out for a date night, family gathering, or just a place to enjoy an upscale meal with a hometown feel.

The Clover Harvest is open Sunday for brunch from 10:30 AM until 3 PM and then for dinner from 4 PM until 8 PM, Mondays from 4PM – 9 PM, closed Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 4 PM until 9 PM, and Saturdays from 10:30 AM until 3 PM for brunch and then from 4 PM – 9 PM for dinner.

The Clover Harvest is also looking to hire a baker/prep cook for the mornings. To learn more just call the Clover Harvest at (803) 810-6082.

1007 Old N Main Street , Clover, SC.

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.