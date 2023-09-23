Fire in Sun City causing two homes to burn down

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Pleasant Valley Fire Department on Friday, September 22nd, a major fire broke out in the Sun City area of Indian Land.

According to official’s smoke began to show from a town home and when firefighters arrived the fire had consumed two units from the town home.

They say that stations who were their made attempts to stop the fire however were pulled out due to the failing integrity to the units.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department say that a decision was made to use ladders to extinguish the bulk of the fire from above before finishing it off from the ground.

Currently the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say that no one was injured during the fire.