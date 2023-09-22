Chester County man charged with criminal sexual conduct

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday, September 21, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested and charged 28-year-old Luiz Alfredo Molina with Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd degree.

According to the warrant, the victim stated while she was sitting on the floor in a bedroom Molina assaulted her.

The report says that the victim repeatedly told Molina to “get off of me”, and was eventually able to get away without any form of contact being made, according to officials.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Molina has been released on $15,000 bond.