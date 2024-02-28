CN2 Newscast – Hands on learning & Clover Sax Quartet

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s predicted the medical field will add 2-point-5 million jobs over the next five years and they will need great employees that’s why Fort Mill School District students are getting some hands-on experience with technology that’s making surgery easier for doctors.

Plus, the Clover High School Saxophone Quartet is hitting the big stage as they recently performed the national anthem at the Charlotte Hornets Basketball game.

CN2 news has all that and more for your latest South Carolina news.

Previous articleFort Mill School District Students Dive into Future of Medicine with Hands-On Experience in Advanced Surgical Technology
Next articleNew role at PMC set to help patients navigate cardiac care

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR