OTS MEDIA TO TAKE OVER OPERATIONS OF CN2

Joint Press Release from Comporium and OTS Media:

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Comporium and OTS Media Group announced that they are moving forward to ensure that residents of York, Lancaster, and Chester counties continue to have access to local community news, music & programming. The two companies have entered an agreement that will move all assets and management of CN2 from Comporium to the OTS Media Group. Both companies believe this is a natural fit that will benefit the communities residents and businesses. The OTS Media family is home to South Carolina’s Heritage station WRHI AM-1340/FM100.1; Country Giant Interstate 107.1 & 107.3; Contemporary Christian FM-104.1 – The Bridge; 90s music & lifestyles on 90s on 94.3 and the OTS Sports Network.

“Media continues to change and OTS Media and WRHI have stayed on the competitive edge by making important strides in serving our local communities with news, sports and entertainment since 1944,” stated Allan Miller, Managing Partner at OTS Media. “For nearly 40 years, we have partnered with Comporium and CN2 for the betterment of our community and consider our partnership as one of our most important assets. It has been growing and maturing since the 1980s and this new agreement is the next important extension of the strong relationship we have enjoyed.”

“For more than three decades, CN2 has been the visual voice of the Tri-County area, sharing stories that highlighted communities, informed viewers, and entertained them in a platform only CN2 could provide,” said Matthew Dosch, Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As we move forward with CN2 under the management of the OTS Media Group, CN2 will be able to meet the needs of even more people using both Television and Radio. This change will ensure residents of our area continue to have access to local programming that matters to them and that they can consume how they like.”

OTS Media Group will assume management of CN2 beginning March 1, 2024. Viewers will continue to be able to access CN2 and CN2 Extra content on Comporium channels 102 and 103 and through cn2.com. OTS Media Group states that it plans to begin airing Palmetto Mornings and a new visual version of Straight Talk in March. The company will be focused on additional locally produced content in coming months.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,100 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions, data storage and managed services, smart devices and connected home services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

About OTS Media Group

OTS Media Group was founded in 1984 by Manning M. Kimmel and Allan M. Miller when they bought Rock Hill legacy station WRHI AM-1340. South Carolina’s only nine-time Station-of-the-Year, signed on the air in 1944 and added five additional stations over the past 40 years. The entire family of OTS Media Radio stations are heard worldwide on WRHI.com including the OTS Sports Network, one of the nation’s largest seasonal high school football networks. For more information, visit www.wrhi.com or call 803-324-1340.