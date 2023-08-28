Costco coming to Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Costco is officially coming to Lancaster now that the County Council has voted to pass several ordinances that will allow the wholesale retailer to move into Indian Land.

The site of the soon-to-come Costco located on Highway 521 is currently cleared, but county staff say there is no construction timeline just yet as terms are still being finalized between Costco and the Developer, Crosland Southeast. The area is about 5 miles south of the state line across the highway from where Possum Hollow meets 521.

The developer does hope to see more activity on the site in early 2024 but says work still needs to be done to fix water and sewer issues, adding a potential traffic light, and ultimately reaching a final design before major progress can begin.

