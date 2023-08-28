Comprehensive Plan in Lancaster County Continues

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County is continuing to gather information from residents in an effort to build a comprehensive plan.

That plan will serve as an indicator for what the County’s population of more than 104 thousand people would like to see in the next 10 years of growth.

The Plan is currently in the 10 year re-write period and County officials say they’re wanting to hear from everyone, as needs vary depending on where you’re located in Lancaster County.

Staff members say once the state required plan is completed, it will give the county the legal ability to zone and regulate land use elements that will help bring about new infrastructure like housing, retail, farming, and more.

A final report of public opinions on the plan is being created with information gathered from recent feedback meetings.

County Officials are set to review that report but say more public meetings will be held in the coming month to continue getting public input.

