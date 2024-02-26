Trump wins presidential primary in South Carolina just hours after visiting Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a recent event in Rock Hill last Friday, the former president addressed the crowd just hours before securing victory in the South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary on Saturday.

Donald Trump garnered nearly 452,000 votes, clinching approximately 60% of the state, while former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley received 298,000 votes, representing 40% of the total votes.

Despite her defeat in her home state, Haley expressed her determination to continue her presidential campaign.

Statewide, voter turnout stood at 23%, with nearly 757,000 ballots cast.

In the Tri-County region, Trump claimed victory in York County with 58%, Lancaster County with 61%, and Chester County with an overwhelming 78%.

However, Haley secured wins in Richland, Charleston, and Beaufort counties. The Winthrop Coliseum, where Trump delivered his address, witnessed a significant turnout, with thousands gathering, even camping out since Thursday night to secure a seat.

Although the coliseum’s capacity is 6,100 people, many had to listen to the former president’s message from outside.

Trump, revisiting Rock Hill for the first time since his 2016 presidential campaign, expressed gratitude to the city for its role in his political journey.

During his hour-and-a-half-long speech, he addressed pressing national issues such as border security, inflation, and the rising crime rates in cities.

Trump’s supporters, much like the former president himself, vocalized their opinions on various matters during the event.