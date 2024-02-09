Savory Scoop – Dishes for a healthy Valentine’s Day!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of the Savory Scoop, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil joins Elizabeth Parker and Hannah Shifflette with Clemson Extension in the kitchen to mix up some healthy Valentine’s recipes.

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

flesh of 2 ripe avocados

1/4 cup regular cocoa powder

1/4 cup melted chocolate chips

4-5 tbsp 2% milk

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

Blend all ingredients together until smooth.

