York County Sports Hall of Fame announces 9 new inductees

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nine new members will be inducted into the York County Sports Hall of Fame (YCSHOF) during a banquet on Wednesday, May 1st.

Inductees were chosen by the York County Sports Hall of fame Selection Committee which accepted and evaluated nominations.

Class of 2024 York County Sports Hall of Fame Inductees:

Jim Barnes, Rock Hill, SC

Played football & wrestled at Rock Hill High School and Appalachian State (1965 – 1968).

Coached for 31 years at Union, Airport, Rock Hill and Lewisville high schools with a record of 415-23 along with 17 state championships, 14 of them being at Rock Hill High School in an 18-year period. Also finished State Runner-Up 8 times throughout his coaching career.

Inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007 and inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015

Enzo Martinez, Rock Hill, SC

Played soccer at Northwestern High School (2006 – 2009) finishing with a career of 182 goals and being awarded South Carolina Player of the Year 4 years in a row. Enzo was also awarded ESPN’s Rise High School Boys Soccer Player of the Decade in 2009. During his time at Northwestern, Enzo led the program to 1 national championship & 3 state championships.

Played collegiately at the University of North Carolina Tar Heels (2009 – 2011) where he

appeared in 72 games and scored 22 goals & won a national championship. (2011)

appeared in 72 games and scored 22 goals & won a national championship. (2011) Enzo was drafted by Real Salt Lake 17th overall in the 2012 MLS Draft and played professionally for the USL. He was awarded USL Championship All League First Team (2016, 2017, 2022) & is one of just three players in USL history with 40+ goals & 30+ assists in the same season.

Barry Byers, York County, SC

Byers covered high school sports in York County for over 30+ years at The Herald

Coached youth football & basketball, umpired youth baseball, and refereed youth football for 10+ years.

Was awarded by the South Carolina High School Football Coaches Association for his

contributions to high school sports.

Steven A. Gribble, Fort Mill, SC

Played football, basketball, and ran track in high school (North Carolina)

Appeared on the 1969 All State Football Team (North Carolina), 1969 Shrine Bowl Team, 1969 South Piedmont All Conference High School Team, 1969 Honorable Mention All American – Sunkist All American Team.

Created the girls golf program at Fort Mill High School in 2000 and coached both boys and girls golf until 2015 while winning 2 Region Girls Golf Coach of the Year Awards & 8 Region Boys Golf Coach of the Year Awards. Steve’s programs won a total of 1 state championship & 10 region championships.

Devonte Holloman, Rock Hill, SC

Played football at South Pointe High School winning All-State honors as well as finishing 15-0 winning the South Carolina 4A State Championship.

Holloman played 4 years at the University of South Carolina before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 185th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Following his NFL career, Holloman coached at Beaufort High School before returning to his alma mater South Pointe High School in 2019, winning the South Carolina 4A State

Championship in 2021.

Karis Watson, Rock Hill, SC

Played volleyball at Rock Hill High School winning Gatorade Player of the Year (2010), Region 4A Player of the Year (2010), and being selected to the North South All Star Game (2010)

Played collegiately at Clemson University (2011 – 2014), winning the 2014 Team Academic Award, and 2014 All ACC Academic

Has played professionally since 2016 in England, Sweden, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, France, and most recently in the United States.

Sherer Lee Gordon Hopkins, Clover, SC

Played volleyball, softball, and basketball at Clover High School making the All-Region team in volleyball twice, making the North South All-Star Game as well as All-Region & All-State in softball, and making All-Region twice & All-State once in basketball. Was awarded the W.H. Bowman Female Athlete of the Year in 1991.

Played basketball collegiately at Francis Marion University being one of the four players in program history to reach 1000 points, 400 rebounds, and 300 assists in her career.

Returned to Clover High School to coach women’s basketball winning 10 region championships, 9 region Coach of the Year awards, 2 Upper State Championships, and 1 State Championship in 2021. She retired with a coaching record of 346-172.

Jonathan Meeks, Rock Hill, SC

Played football at Rock Hill High School winning Rock Hill Football Player of the Year with

collegiate offers from Clemson, UNC, NC State, Penn State and Tennessee.

collegiate offers from Clemson, UNC, NC State, Penn State and Tennessee. Played collegiately at Clemson University from 2009 – 2012 recording 50 games (24 starts), 157 tackles and 7 interceptions in his career. He ranks fifth in school history in interception return yards and fifth in takeaway return yards.

Selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 143rd pick in the 2013 NFL Draft where he played for 3 years professionally

Cid Carvalho, Rock Hill, SC

Coached Winthrop’s Men’s & Women’s Tennis teams for a total of 33 years winning 14 Big South Conference Coach of the Year Awards, 21 Big South Conference Women’s Championships, 5 Big South Conference Men’s Championships, and 21 NCAA Tournament bids across both programs.

Retired with a record of 776-465 and had an all-time Big South Tournament record of 63-5. Carvalho is the all-time wins leader in Big South Conference history.

Was inducted into the Winthrop Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020 & inducted into the Big South Conference Hall of Fame in 2022.

You can get tickets by visiting: York County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet Ceremony Tickets, Wed, May 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite