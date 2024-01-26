CN2 Today – Italian market, litter pick-up challenge, heart health & pets of the week!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods learn more about tips to keep your heart health from Dr. Paul Slota with Piedmont Medical Center.

Plus, on this week’s Savory Scoop CN2’s Laurabree Monday gets a taste of Italy at Enzo’s Italian Market Porta Via in Lancaster!

And it is time to clean up our community! Keep York County Beautiful is holding its Polar Bear Littler Pick-Up Challenge through February 25th.

To sign your team up, visit: Keep York County Beautiful on Facebook!

Later in the show, Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society of York County brings us our Pets of the Week!

Join the fun above!