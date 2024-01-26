Savory Scoop at Enzo’s Italian Market Porta Via in Lancaster!

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are taking a trip to Italy at Enzo’s Italian Market Porta Via in Lancaster.

Owner, Greg Tigani shares with CN2’s Laurabree Monday about the authentic and specialty items the market offers to the Lancaster Community and beyond!

With so much love, Tigani says they are planning to open a permanent location on Lancaster’s Main Street in early March. Currently Enzo’s in Lancaster is located inside the Dragonfly Marketplace next to the Grinders Restaurant at, 210 N. Park Drive.

Enzo’s operates a full service Italian Market in Stallings, NC that was founded in 2009.

In the video above we learn more about what’s to come and what you can find now in Lancaster!

