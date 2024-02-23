CN2 Today – New downtown biz, baby sheep, Clover Harvest & Pets of the Week!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and Jenna Woods talk about the Donald Trump Rally in Rock Hill.

Plus, a Rock Hill business continues to blossom. It now is opening a brick and mortar in downtown Rock Hill. We take you inside Green Space Plant Co.

Later in the show, CN2’s Laurabree Monday takes a trip down memory lane and reconnects with a woman she interview more than 20 years ago.

Plus, on this week’s Savory Scoop we stop by the Clover Harvest as it gets ready to celebrate its one year anniversary.

Who doesn’t like a fluffy sheep. What about four! CN2’s Ryan Folz visits Wells Farm in Clover and talks to the owners about their sheep quads!

Speaking of animals, Marybeth Knapp brings us our Pets of the Week with the Humane Society of York County!

Join us for the fun above.