Volunteers needed for Miracle League of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The bases will soon be loaded for Miracle League of Rock Hill as it gets ready for its biggest season yet!

The league can’t be possible without volunteers! City leaders are looking for buddies, coaches, umpires, and game day volunteers!

There will be two opportunities to take part in a training session to get you ready to hit the diamond! Saturday, February 17th from 10 AM until 11:30 AM and Wednesday, February 28th from 6 PM until 7:30 PM. Both sessions will be held at the Williams Room at Fewell Park in Rock Hill, 1204 Alexander Road.

In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with City of Rock Hill’s Terry Hagen and Garnet McKeown to learn more about the season!

