“Memories on the Diamond” – Miracle League of Rock Hill Holds Season Opener

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 60 athletes of all ages – part of Miracle League of Rock Hill getting a chance to show off their baseball skills in front of fans for the first time.

Miracle League is a program that removes the barriers that keep adults and children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of the sport.

To learn more about Miracle League of Rock Hill, visit: https://www.cityofrockhill.com/departments/parks-recreation-tourism/parks-facilities/miracle-league-of-rock-hill