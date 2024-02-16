Savory Scoop at Dank Burrito in Rock Hill!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The restaurant scene continues to grow in Rock Hill with Dank Burrito making the city its first Charlotte-area stop!

Those with Dank Burrito say the chef-driven, anything-but-Tex-Mex, fresh-to-death concept is open at 343 Technology Center Way, Suite 108, near the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil gets a taste of the menu as she speaks with Justin Miller, Rock Hill franchise owner and Chef Clarke Merrell, Dank Burrito/81 Hospitality Group founder.

