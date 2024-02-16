News of the Day – Kommunity Kare Day, Fatal failure to stop & Republican Primary

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The seventh annual Kommunity Kare Day is set to kickoff Sunday, February 18th in honor of Karson Whitesell who was tragically killed in 2018 due to a random act of violence. Organizers say the goal is to help feed the hungry, and encourage all volunteers to bring Peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, saltine crackers, boxed cereal, canned spaghetti or ravioli, and hand can openers if possible.

Also, Rock Hill Police Officers say two people were killed in a fatal crash after authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen Dodge Challenger on Harper Gault Road.

Plus, South Carolina’s Republican Presidential Primary is underway with early and in-person voting now open for two weeks leading to the actual primary that will be held on Saturday, February 24th.

See these stories plus an update on upcoming active shooter training in Lancaster County in your Friday News of the Day.