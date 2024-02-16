Rock Hill student surprised with a random act of kindness after being kind to others

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When was the last time that you did something nice for someone?

In honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week, Sonny’s BBQ, a locally owned restaurant chain in Rock Hil, is spreading kindness in their communities by surprising students from eight schools across the locations they serve with a special BBQ celebration.

One student comes from Rock Hill. According to teachers, Rhett Williamson at India Hook Elementary School has always been a kind student to others by treating them with respect and dignity.

Williamson’s teacher wanted to reward his kindness and decided to submit one of his acts to the Kindness Crew at Sonny.

They say after hearing Williamson’s story they just needed to honor his acts of kindness.

If you wish to join Sonny’s BBQ in spreading Random Acts of Kindness by visiting its website and nominating someone you know for being kind or share you own story of being kind to others.