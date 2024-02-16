Family Trust’s Community Partnership Foundation spreads the love to York County non-profits

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s Family Trust took advantage of the love in the air during the week of Valentine’s Day.

The Federal Credit Union’s own charitable organization, better known as the Community Partnership Foundation held a Valentine’s Day Grant Luncheon where its gave away $30,000 in varying amounts to 16 different non-profit organizations from around York County.

These organization focus on helping those in need in many different ways, including mental health care, drug abuse prevention, feeding and clothing those less fortunate, and more.

The Community Partnership Foundation says it plans to make this a yearly event that will happen each Valentine’s day.