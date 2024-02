YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – March is Women’s History Month and downtown York is bustling with women owned businesses!

These ladies are coming together to create a celebration on March 9th to bring people to the streets of York!

There will be a luncheon, a mammograms bus, and of course shopping!

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the event and what you can expect!

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/393399583266901