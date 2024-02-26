Winthrop Athletic trainer charged after making threats towards Trump before visiting school

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Winthrop University athletic trainer has been let go following charges related to a threat against Donald Trump.

According to the Winthrop University police report, Jeffrey Lahr has been charged with Disorderly Conduct Offering Violence.

The incident occurred on Thursday, February 22, when Lahr was unloading items at the Winthrop Coliseum, used for a campaign rally for President Trump, and allegedly expressed a desire for the building to explode.

In response to the reported threat, Winthrop University Police, Rock Hill Police, and Secret Service Agents intervened.

The police report indicates that two witnesses reported hearing Lahr state, “I hope this whole place blows up. Boom.”

Lahr maintains that he made the comments in a joking manner and had no intention of committing an act of violence.

Winthrop University clarified that Lahr held a temporary position as an athletic trainer.