President of Hearst joins South Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The South Carolina Broadcasters Association announcing its latest Hall of Fame recipients on this Wednesday by unveiling the hall of fame plaque.

Congratulations to Michael Hayes as the newest Hall of Fame recipient. Michael Hayes is the president of Hearst Television, a broadcasting company in the U.S., and has been a champion for local broadcasting for many years.

Alongside his time at Hearst, Hayes also served as president and general manager at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh and WYFF 4 in Greenville. This award is to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the broadcasting industry in South Carolina.

Hayes served as the South Carolina Broadcasters Association president from 2007 till 2009

He also serves on the SCBA educational Foundation Board.