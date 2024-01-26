POW, MIA Veteran TJ Martin set to be honored this weekend in York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There will be a POW -MIA Bench Dedication this Saturday, January 27th in memory of two time Korean War POW TJ Martin.

TJ Martin was held for two and a half years as a Korean War, Prisoner of War.

Martin was originally from Clover. He passed away on May 15, 2023.

Once he was back home in South Carolina he pushed for legislation to recognize South Carolina’s former World War 2 POW’s and helped designed the South Carolina State POW Medal.

The POW MIA Bench Dedication on Saturday, January 27th will take place at 2 PM at the York Veterans Memorial Park on East Liberty Street in York.

This is put on by the Rolling Thunder South Carolina Chapter 1.

There will be several speakers including the explanation of The Missing Man Table.

This event will be rain or shine.