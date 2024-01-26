CN2 Today – Tips to keep your heart healthy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – More than 60 million woman in the US are living with some form of Heart disease, that’s according to the CDC. They also say heart disease is the leading cause of death for women and men in the US. With February being Heart Month

We are focusing on the heart and ways to keep yours healthy. We talked with Interventional Cardiologist at Piedmont Medical Center about ways to keep your heart healthy. The main tip was exercise. along with many others.

Experts also say for 30 percent of people, the first sign of heart disease is a heart attack, Some other tips for a healthy heart are Stay at a healthy weight.,

Control your cholesterol and blood pressure, Drink alcohol only in moderation and Manage stress

In video above Dr. Paul Slota explains more tips to keep your heart healthy.