Lancaster Police search for missing juvenile

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are asking the public for help as officers search for a missing juvenile.

According to Lancaster Police, Arthur “Grant” Stacks is believed to have runaway from his home. He was last seen yesterday afternoon after being dropped off from school near the Oakleaf Apartments, police say.

Police say the last time he was heard from was via text message yesterday afternoon. He has been missing approximately 24 hours.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time. If you see him or know where he may be police say please contact Lancaster Police Department immediately.

Stacks is 13 and has reddish brown hair. Police say he weighs 120 pounds and is 5’4.

Police say Stacks was wearing blue jeans with holes in the knees, possibly a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about Grant’s whereabouts or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313, 911, or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289- 6040.

You can also submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.