Talking Trash with Keep York County Beautiful

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – York County can use your help to Keep York County Beautiful. They say it is an easy way for people to give back and to get volunteer hours.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaking with both Leslie Hatchell, the Recycling Coordinator and Alysen Woodruff, the Clean Community Coordinator. They say it really is everyone’s responsibility to help and here’s some additional motivation to help clean up.

The Polar Bear Litter Pick Up “Freezing for a Reason” is underway now through February 25th. You can call (803) 628-3245 to learn more and sign up your family or a group!

Click link above for full interview