CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Daphne and Cookies!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – The Humane Society of York County's Marybeth introduces us to Daphne and Cookies!

• This little character is ‘Cookies’ and as you can see getting a good picture is a challenge!

• She’s just a kid and this kid likes to move ALLOT! 

• Of course, what puppy doesn’t!!!

• Cookies came to the HSYC 74 days ago and is waiting as patiently as a pup can wait.

• We estimate her age to be about 7 months old.

• This playful, active girl is a sweetheart.

• She will melt your heart.

• She likes the company of other dogs and would love to be the perfect addition to the right family.

• Cookies is spayed, tested, micro chipped and vaccinated, ready to meet you.

• We at the HSYC get notices on a regular bases on the amazing transformation the adopted pet has made from rescue life into a FURever home full of love & compassion.

• We cannot wait for Cookies to find her FURever home and get that amazing transformation story to share.



• This beauty is Daphne.

• She came into our rescue as a stray 116 days ago!

o This beautiful soul came to the HSYC along with her sister Velma.

• They are absolutely gorgeous gals!

• Daphne can be found in our Cat Lounge where she co-exists with other feline friends but still adjusting.

• As we learn more about her, she is ISO a home where she can get all the loving from her person or people as possible.

o She’d rather not share but can!

o When you come to meet Daphne, you’ll see her sweetness and independence on display.

 She wants to get to YOU for the lovin’ before anyone else but she won’t fight the crowd!

 She is gaining confidence everyday. Giving the time to adapt, she’ll make an amazing FURever family member!

• She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested… ready to meet her TRUE FURever!

• If Daphne melts your heart, call us TODAY at 803-802-0902 to make an appointment to meet this beauty!

If either of these pets melt your heart, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

