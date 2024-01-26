CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Daphne and Cookies!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this latest edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, the Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Daphne and Cookies! See video above and pictures below!
• This little character is ‘Cookies’ and as you can see getting a good picture is a challenge!
• She’s just a kid and this kid likes to move ALLOT!
• Of course, what puppy doesn’t!!!
• Cookies came to the HSYC 74 days ago and is waiting as patiently as a pup can wait.
• We estimate her age to be about 7 months old.
• This playful, active girl is a sweetheart.
• She will melt your heart.
• She likes the company of other dogs and would love to be the perfect addition to the right family.
• Cookies is spayed, tested, micro chipped and vaccinated, ready to meet you.
• We at the HSYC get notices on a regular bases on the amazing transformation the adopted pet has made from rescue life into a FURever home full of love & compassion.
• We cannot wait for Cookies to find her FURever home and get that amazing transformation story to share.
• This beauty is Daphne.
• She came into our rescue as a stray 116 days ago!
o This beautiful soul came to the HSYC along with her sister Velma.
• They are absolutely gorgeous gals!
• Daphne can be found in our Cat Lounge where she co-exists with other feline friends but still adjusting.
• As we learn more about her, she is ISO a home where she can get all the loving from her person or people as possible.
o She’d rather not share but can!
o When you come to meet Daphne, you’ll see her sweetness and independence on display.
She wants to get to YOU for the lovin’ before anyone else but she won’t fight the crowd!
She is gaining confidence everyday. Giving the time to adapt, she’ll make an amazing FURever family member!
• She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested… ready to meet her TRUE FURever!
• If Daphne melts your heart, call us TODAY at 803-802-0902 to make an appointment to meet this beauty!
If either of these pets melt your heart, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.
CN2’s Pets of The Week is presented by Dr. Steve at Kamego Chiropractic, If you have been in a wreck or had a sports injury, make the right choice for today’s modern pain free chiropractic’s and call Dr. Steve.