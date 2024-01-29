Rock Hill Police respond to armed robbery at 7-Eleven

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At approximately 4:00am on Saturday, January 27th Rock Hill Police responded to an armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Cherry Road.

According to Rock Hill Police three male suspects entered the store wearing black hooded sweatshirts and face masks.

Two of the suspects went over and began filling a pillowcase with items from the shelves. The third suspect approached the counter presenting a handgun while demanding money.

They say the clerk handed over an unknown amount of money before the three suspects fled the building.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.