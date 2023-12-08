David Martin announces run for SC House District 26

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hometown Fort Mill attorney David Martin announced he will seek the Republican nomination to represent District 26.

“I’m a father and business owner, I will work to bring conservative solutions to the issues facing our state,” said Martin. “I was born and raised in Fort Mill, I have a child in the Fort Mill School District and I launched my law firm here because I truly love our community.”

District 26 has been represented by Republican Raye Felder since 2012. Felder recently announced that she will not seek re-election.

Martin thanked Representative Raye Felder for her service representing our district saying, “Raye has been a strong advocate for us in Columbia and her devotion to fighting for Fort Mill Schools is well-known.”

Martin said he will focus on finding solutions for the unprecedented growth in the district, bringing home our fair share of infrastructure funding, fighting for our law enforcement officers and advocating for parental rights in our schools.