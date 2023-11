YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York is inviting everyone to its Hometown Christmas Parade.

The festivities will begin on Friday, December 8th, 2023 in Downtown York where the parade will start at Lincoln Rd go down North Congress St., continue through downtown, and end at California St.

There will be lots of exciting floats, amazing performances, a Santa Claus appearance, delicious food trucks and lots of Christmas joy!