ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have some fun as CN2’s Lucas McFadden, Renee O’Neil, & Zane Cina sit down to discuss what they did over the long Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

Plus, how not to be scammed of your Monday on this Cyber Monday and any time you shop online.

And, don’t forget this Tuesday, November 28, 2023 is “GivingTuesday;” a chance to give back to those in the Tri-County.

Learn what’s happening in your backyard on The Rundown.