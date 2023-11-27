Celebrate Christmas & the Holiday Season throughout York County with various events taking place

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we approach Christmas & the Holiday Season many communities in York County are celebrating the holiday with various events.

Thanks to our friends at Visit York County, here is a running list of all the events taking place in and around York County.

Clover

Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 12 PM to 4 PM

The Greater Clover Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to attend the 53rd annual Christmas Parade. Start your afternoon off with food trucks in Boyd’s parking lot starting at 12:00 pm. Enjoy a bite to eat and then secure your spot on the parade route along the southbound side of 321!

Fort Mill

Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 5 PM & Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 11 AM

The Town of Fort Mill is excited to celebrate the holiday season with two upcoming events, the Christmas Village, Lighting of the Tree, and the 76th Annual Christmas Parade.

Lake Wylie

Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 5 PM

Lake Wylie is inviting everyone to come out and experience the magic of the holiday season with the Lake Wylie Annual Holiday Boat Parade. This year’s Annual Holiday Boat Parade promises to be an unforgettable experience. With colorful lights and decorations, this is an event that your family and friends won’t want to miss.

Rock Hill

Friday, December 1, 2023, at 6:30 PM

The City of Rock Hill is inviting everyone to the 2023 Rock Hill Christmas Parade. This evening parade features lighted entries from floats to walking groups, marching bands, mascots and more!

Tega Cay

Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 6 PM

The City of Tega Cay is inviting everyone to join them for an evening of holiday cheer at the Annual Lighting of the Tree. The City of Tega Cay says the Lighting of the Tree will officially kick of the holidays in Tega Cay.

York

Friday, December 8, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM

The City of York is inviting everyone to its Hometown Christmas Parade. There will be lots of exciting floats, amazing performances, a Santa Clause appearance, delicious food trucks and lots of Christmas joy!