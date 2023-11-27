Celebrate with Fort Mill during the Town’s many Holiday Events

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill is excited to celebrate the holiday season with two upcoming events, the Christmas Village, Lighting of the Tree, and the 76th Annual Christmas Parade.

The Town of Fort Mill sharing that the Christmas Village and the lighting of the Tree will take place on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The event will be held at the Fort Mill Amphitheater at Walter Elisha Park and will start at 5 PM and will go till 8 PM.

The Town of Fort Mill says the night’s festivities will include the lighting of the Town’s 50-foot Christmas Tree in the park, and performances from a handbell choir, school choirs and dance teams.

They also say that there will be vendors, trackless trains and kids’ activities, food trucks, and the opportunity to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as a variety of

holiday characters.

Then on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, the 76th Annual Fort Mill Christmas Parade will make its way through downtown Fort Mill beginning at 11 AM.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Trudie Bolin Heemsoth who was the first woman to serve on the Fort Mill School Board and served for 16 years. She also served on Fort Mill Town Council for six years.

She will lead the parade, beginning at Tom Hall and Unity Street, traveling through Main Street and North White Street in Historic Downtown Fort Mill and exiting at Walter Elisha Park.

The Town of Fort Mill says the parade is a joyful collection of bands, floats, dancing, go carts, singing, scouts, Strawberry Queens and of course, Santa.

Filming of the parade for Comporium Channel 705 takes place in front of the Fort Mill Fire Station at 121 Tom Hall Street. Emcees David Ward and Ashley Lang will announce each entry as it passes by this location.

Parade Judges will pick winners for Best Car, Best Golf Cart, Best Walking Group, Best Christmas Theme, Most Holiday Spirit and Most Creative.