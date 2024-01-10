Flooded roads and power outages reported across the Tri-County as severe weather conditions continue

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The tri-county has battled severe weather all day on Tuesday. The National Weather Service called this a complex and impactful storm.

Crews monitored the severe weather from the York County Emergency Management Office.

The Tri-county was put under a Tornado Watch off and on throughout the day.

Law enforcement officers have been responding to reports of downed trees and debris on the roadways. Flooded roads have also been seen around York County and there have been thousands of power outages reported in the area.

The York County Emergency Management Director said to always be ready because you never know how fast the weather can change.