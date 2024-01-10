Community heartbroken after 9 month old dies in house fire

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A flower and stuffed animal were place outside a house on Second Street in Chester by Jennifer Larry, all to remember a nine month old child.

“I can’t imagine losing my child that way, I just can’t. All I can say is hug your babies a little tighter”, said Larry.

Chester City fire officials say they were called to 514 Second Street just after 9 PM Monday. When fire crews arrived the house was partially engulfed with flames. As firefighters worked to put out the fire, family members at the home said someone still may be inside.

“You had a lot of people screaming and yelling different things. As a fire chief it changes your mind to think, I have to find out is someone in there”, says Chief James Jackson.

Chester Fire Chief James Jackson says others in the home, including children made it out ok, but a 9 month old child who has not been identified sadly did not.

“Its tragic,” said Scroggs

Sam Scroggs of Chester County is remodeling a home down the street.

“I hope that the family seeks out a congregation to surround them. Friends and family who will pray with them and seek after God. Because these times are very difficult”, says Scroggs.

Chief Jackson says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. As this community heals after such a loss, he wants to remind residents to always be prepared.

“If you don’t have working smoke alarms in your home, contact the Chester Fire Department so we can come put some smoke alarms in your home. And if you don’t have an escape plan or don’t know how to make an escape plan, call us so we can come and assist you in getting an escape plan because you never know”, says Jackson.

Fire officials say because this was a fatal fire the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are both investigating, which is protocol.

Chester City Fire Chief Jackson added his team will be offered support after such a tragic call.

This is the first deadly fire in the city for the new year. There were two deaths in 2023.