Rock Hill City Council says goodbye to council member by giving key to the city

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill City Council has a new look.

Monday night the council said goodbye to Council Member Kathy Pender who represented Ward 2 for 20 years and prior to that she served many years on the Rock Hill School Board.

Pender was given the key to the city as well as a special poem was read in her honor by Rock Hill’s Pet Laureate.

Pender’s family, friends, and beloved five grandchildren could be seen in the crowd for her final council meeting

Pender says after nearly 30 years of service she is ready for change, but says she is so proud of her time serving on rock hill’s city council.

Pender says what she enjoyed most of while serving on council was building relationships with people she would not have met otherwise.

Taking her seat on Rock Hill’s City Council is Brent Faulkenberry who was sworn into office Monday night.