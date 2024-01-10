CN2 Hometown Hero – Battered But Not Broken therapist lends a helping hand

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In Chester County the non-profit Battered But Not Broken works to promote social, emotional, and spiritual growth for previously incarcerated women by providing housing and resources to overcome addiction and violent crimes.

One Chester woman who has helped the organization reach that goal for four years, is now using her position to help even more people, which has earned her the latest CN2 Hometown Hero award.

Sharon Simmons is over therapy support for Battered But Not Broken and works to give mental relief to women in need, but although she wouldn’t brag about it, her work doesn’t stop there. That’s something Teresa Hart of Rock Hill knows better than most, saying she recently received help from Simmons during Christmas, when the therapist came to her aid by providing gifts.

Hart says she has custody of her three grandchildren, and recently lost her her job making it difficult to surprise her family with gifts under the tree. Hart’s struggle led her to reach out to Simmons through social media, where she asked only for prayers from the therapist who gave presents in return.

Hart feels she has found a new life long friend in Simmons, and adds the non-profit employee is now even helping her to find a new job.