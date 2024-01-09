CN2 Newscast – Fatal House Fire, Severe weather conditions & Rock Hill City Council changes

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester Fire Department responded to a fatal fire Monday night which resulted in the death of a 9 month old baby.

Also, severe weather has moved through the Tri-County and put the area under a Tornado Watch on and off throughout the day. York County Emergency Management speaks on what effects it’s seeing from the storm.

Plus, Rock Hill City Council welcomes a new member to the team and says goodbye to an existing member. The Council sends off Kathy Pender who represented Ward 2 for 20 years, and swears in Brent Faulkenberry who has been voted into her seat.

See those stories as well as the latest Hometown Hero in this edition of CN2 News.