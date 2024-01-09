Downed trees, rising water and power outages seen throughout Tri-County

YORK COUNTY, S.C (CN2 NEWS) -The Tri-County has battled severe weather all day on this Tuesday. The National Weather Service calling this a complex and impactful storm.

The York County Emergency Management office has been monitoring weather conditions all day. The Tri-county under a Tornado Watch off and on throughout the day.

Law enforcement officers have been responding to reports of downed trees and debris on the roadways from town all over the area. Flooded roads, another problem and there have been thousands of power outages reported in the area.

The York County Emergency Management Director says to always be ready because you never know how fast the weather can change.

Those who live near Little Dutchman Creek in York County described the river as wild. Several videos were sent into our newsroom including a pretty dramatic one taken by Ellie Dawson. She lives on Colebrook Drive behind Westminster Catawba Christian School and says the banks there are more than 12 feet tall – and the water was well over it getting awfully close to her home.

There are many other reports of flooded areas as well throughout our region along with power outages and downed trees. Remember, don’t drive through flooded areas and call 911 if you need emergency assistance.