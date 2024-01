ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Coroner says a 9 month old baby died in a house fire overnight in Chester.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office the house fire was on Second Street in the City of Chester. Multiple fire units responded.

Officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation that will be conducted by the Chester Sheriff’s Office and Chester County Coroner’s Office as well as SLED.