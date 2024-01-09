S.C. man denied bond in DUI crash that killed mom & unborn child

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There was not a dry eye in a Chester County Courtroom Monday morning as loved ones pleaded with a judge to deny bond for the person authorities say is responsible for the death of a mother and her unborn child.

Kaitlyn Potter died in October of 2023. Potter was expecting a baby boy, Maverick who also died. Law enforcement say a driver who has now been identified as 43 year old Charles Jones III was driving under the influence of alcohol, ran into them.

“Our granddaughter has repeatedly said, I wish mama were here, I wish I could touch mama one more time”, says Sandra Potter, Kaitlyn’s mom.

Sandra, along with dozens of other loved ones packed a Chester County courtroom reliving the moments they found out Kaitlyn and her unborn son, Maverick died after authorities say Jones crashed into another vehicle, then into Potter’s car, killing them.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol around 3 PM on October, 25 2023 Jones was traveling on Highway 72 in Chester County when he hit a pick up truck, then collided with Potter’s car. Kaitlyn and Maverick died on the scene of the crash. Potter’s other two children, 3 year old Jamison and 5 year old Natalee were also in the car and injured. Jamison has been through many surgeries and is still fighting for his life in a Charlotte hospital. In court, family members said Natalee thought her brother, Jamison was dead at the time of the crash because of how severe his injuries were.

Officials say Jones was also injured in the crash, that’s what delayed his bond hearing. In court CN2 learned Jones was treated at a hospital then sent to a rehabilitation center.

Last week, warrants were obtained for Jones of Laurens, South Carolina. He was served his warrants in court Monday and is charged with felony DUI resulting in death, causing the death to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, and felony DUI w/great bodily injury.

Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman says first responders on scene could smell alcohol. Jones agreed to a blood sample and tests showed his blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.277, three times the legal limit.

Newman also told the judge Jones has been convicted of three DUI’s in South Carolina in the past and possibly one in Florida.

“People need to wake up. We just had one this weekend in Fairfield County. There is no reason to continuously having DUI’s, especially DUI deaths”, says Newman.

Civil attorneys for the Potter, Johnson, and Baker families with Gaston, Marion & Stubbs say they were frustrated with how long it took for warrants to be served to Jones.

“It has been a long time coming. It’s been 11 weeks since this happened on October 25th. The family has kind of had to suffer in silence because of the injuries sustained by the defendant, but we are thankful to be here today”, says Everett Stubbs.

Stubbs adds they along with the family are thankful to law enforcement and the solicitor’s office for working to find justice.

Jones is housed at the Chester County Detention Center. If convicted on all three charges, Jones faces up to 65 years behind bars. Officials are still working to learn why Jones was in the area at the time of the crash. Records show his address is in Laurens, South Carolina.

Attorneys say he also owns a construction business in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kaitlyn Potter not only leaves behind her two children, but a fiancé as well.

Solicitor Newman asked the community to pray for Jamison because he has a long road a head of him when it comes to recovering from his injuries.

A Go Fund Me account was created to help the families.