One Dead, Another in Trauma Center Following Shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 16-year-old is dead and a 19-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Sycamore Run Apartments in Lancaster on Thursday, February 10.

Police tell us they rendered aid when they discovered the 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his body until The Lancaster City Fire Department and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived. The victim was then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center and flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Authorities learned a second victim had arrived at MUSC by a personal vehicle from the Sycamore Run shooting incident but sadly that 16-year-old, succumbed to his injuries during surgery.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.

See below for full press release:

NEWS RELEASE

Police investigate Homicide

Friday, February 11, 2022, Lancaster, South Carolina. At about 7:10 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, officers of the Lancaster Police Department responded to the area of 3026 Miller Street at Sycamore Run Apartments in reference to a reported shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Officers rendered aid on scene until Lancaster City Fire Department and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on scene. The 19-year-old was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center and was flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment. During this time, it was learned that another gunshot victim, a 16-year-old black male, had arrived at MUSC by a personal vehicle. The 16-year-old was also a victim of the Sycamore Run shooting incident. While being treated at MUSC, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries during surgery.

This shooting is under investigations by the Lancaster Police Department Special Operations Division along with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Division. Due to the 16-year-old’s age, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit will also assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.